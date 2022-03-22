Senator proposes bill to ban captivity of certain animals, protect others

Primatologist Jane Goodall smiles after being honored for the lifetime achievements at a ceremony on her 85th birthday at City Hall in Los Angeles on April 3, 2019. Senator Marty Klyne is set to introduce a bill today supported by Goodall that would phase out elephants in captivity, put a stop to big cats at roadside zoos and give some animals legal standing in court. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes