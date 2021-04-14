Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

Liberal Member of Parliament William Amos wear a Canadian flag mask as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Chelsea , Que., on June 19, 2020. A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons. William Amos, who has represented the Quebec riding of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked Wednesday. A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows him standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden, in what appears to be his office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld