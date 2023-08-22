Welcome Baby: Montreal to give out free boxes of items for families with newborns

Montreal will give out boxes of free toys and baby supplies to every family in the city with a new infant starting next year.
The so-called Welcome Baby boxes will be available in 45 city libraries as of Jan. 1, 2024, for newborns, new arrivals and adopted children up to one year old.
The colourful boxes will contain 12 items from local vendors with a total value of $200, including a blanket, a bath towel, a pair of pants, a pool diaper, a rattle, a silicone bib, a stuffed animal and a toothbrush.
Mayor Valérie Plante says the goal of the program is to simplify families' lives and reduce their financial burden.
She says she also hopes the boxes encourage families to settle in Montreal and that the gifts foster a sense of belonging among children.
The program fulfils one of the mayor's campaign promises before her re-election in 2021 to a second four-year term.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.