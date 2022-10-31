New Montreal clinic will be part of Quebec network studying long COVID, Lyme disease

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. A new clinic is opening today in Montreal that will study long COVID and Lyme disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

MONTREAL - A new clinic is opening today in Montreal that will treat patients who have either long COVID or Lyme disease.

It is one of the 15 specialized facilities announced by the Quebec government in May to study COVID and Lyme disease due to similarities in the way the two diseases affect patients.

Although most people recover from COVID-19 infections within two to four weeks, some patients even with mild versions of the disease end up with symptoms that endure much longer.

Long COVID symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive difficulties, making daily activities difficult.

Hospital officials say they are hoping the clinic will respond to a growing need and ensure that those experiencing the illnesses get the best treatment possible.

The Health Department says most of the 15 clinics will begin offering services this fall, with several already open across the province.

In December 2021, before the fifth wave of COVID-19, officials estimated 23,000 people would require the services offered under the three-year clinic pilot project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.