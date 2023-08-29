More questions for father of man killed with six others in Old Montreal fire

MONTREAL - A lawyer representing the father of a man killed in a fire in Old Montreal says the fact police are now investigating the fire as arson raises new questions.
Melissa Lonn is representing Randy Sears, whose son, Nathan, was among seven people killed when a heritage building hosting illegal short-term rentals caught fire March 16.
Lonn is suing the building's owner, short-term rental platform Airbnb and a man who was operating rentals out of the building.
On Monday, Montreal police Insp. David Shane said investigators found traces of accelerant at the building site and that their probe could lead to a wide range of charges, from arson to murder.
Lonn says the news that police have ruled out accidental causes is shocking and difficult for her client to absorb.
She says Sears and other family members of victims have been waiting months for answers about the cause of the fire and are now wondering about the motive and the suspect.
