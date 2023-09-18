Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree

Cambria Harris, daughter of Morgan Harris, centre, and Jorden Myran, sister of Marcedes Myran, march towards Parliament Hill on an International Day of Action to Search the Landfills, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and another woman named as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, killed by an alleged serial killer, are believed to be in a landfill north of Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang