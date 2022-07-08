Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects

Pair of fossil specimens of Stanleycaris hirpex specimen are shown in this handout image provided Royal Ontario Museum. Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain, vision and head of modern insects and spiders. THE CANADIA PRESS/HO-Royal Ontario Museum, Jean-Bernard Caron, *MANDATORY CREDIT*