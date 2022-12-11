Not yet over the moon: Here's what's on the horizon for Canadian space exploration

This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth, according to NASA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP