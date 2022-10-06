Court bid to quash services deal for Squamish Nation's Senakw project in Vancouver

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, front right, and Squamish Nation councillor Khelsilem arrive for an announcement and groundbreaking at the First Nation's Senakw housing development site in Vancouver on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. A Vancouver residents association has launched a legal bid to quash the services agreement between the city and the Squamish Nation relating to the largest Indigenous-led housing and retail development in Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck