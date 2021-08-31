WETASKIWIN, Alta. - A trial date has been set for a student accused of killing a 17-year-old girl at an Edmonton-area school.
Dylan Thomas Pountney is to appear before a jury in January 2023 for an approximately 10-day trial.
Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Winkler.
Winkler died in hospital in March after a stabbing inside a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta.
Mounties have said Winkler and Pountney knew each other and both attended the school.
There is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.
