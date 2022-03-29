Assessing the costs and benefits of Canada's 12-year F-35 odyssey

Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, along with Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, and representatives from the federal government hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, March 28, 2022, to announce next steps in the competitive procurement process for the 'Future Fighter Capability Project.' Defence experts say there have been both costs and benefits to Canada’s long journey in choosing a new fighter jet, which resulted this week in the launch of negotiations for the purchase of F-35s.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick