No winning ticket sold for Friday's $18 million Lotto Max jackpot Nov 4, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $18 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 8 will be an estimated $23 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProperty company gives building new lease on lifeWorld’s best curlers aiming for PentictonRepeat sex offender seeks salvation from JW fellowshipCampaign bitterness persists in Osoyoos‘Let’s get started,’ says city’s new mayorSummerland’s new mayor wants $600/month deputyAnthrax and Black Label Society coming to SOEC in JanuaryDNA may not be enough for B&E convictionsCity eying downtown property owner’s treesPedestrian hit Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News 1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma Canada pushes England to the limit before falling 26-19 in Rugby World Cup semifinal No winning ticket sold for Friday's $18 million Lotto Max jackpot Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors Cappola brand Genoa Salami contains milk and wheat not listed on label Sports Scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022