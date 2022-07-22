Conservative party moving ahead with third debate Aug. 3, still deciding format

The Conservative Party of Canada is pushing ahead with a third leadership debate, telling members to tune in Aug. 3. Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest, second right, speaks as Pierre Poilievre, left to right, Patrick Brown, Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis, and Roman Baber look on during the Conservative Party of Canada French-language leadership debate in Laval, Quebec on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

 DPi

OTTAWA - The Conservative Party of Canada is pushing ahead with a third leadership debate, telling members to tune in Aug. 3.

The party informed members of the date in an email Thursday night after contender Pierre Poilievre said he wouldn't go and another hopeful, Leslyn Lewis, expressed reservations.

Poilievre's campaign says he is focused on getting supporters to send in their ballots by the September deadline, while Lewis says she has a full schedule of meetings with members.

Under party rules, candidates must attend official party debates or risk a $50,000 fine.

A party spokesman says the debate format remains under discussion.

Campaigns expect the event to be held in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.