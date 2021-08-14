UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessible

Stuart LePage, of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, sprints to place a salmon in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., Wednesday July 24, 2019. Pacific salmon can no longer access hundreds of kilometres of spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around British Columbia's Lower Fraser River, a study by researchers at the University of B.C. has found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck