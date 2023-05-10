B.C.’s Elephant Hill wildfire results in losses of $1B per year: Indigenous report

The Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, as seen from behind a mountain on Kamloops Lake in Savona, B.C., during the early morning hours of Sunday July 30, 2017. An Indigenous-led report into the massive wildfire nearly six years ago that destroyed more than 100 homes in B.C.’s Interior says the blaze is costing $1 billion per year in ongoing impacts to nature and ecosystem services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck