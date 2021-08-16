Ontario trucker appeals prison sentence for killing woman in Edmonton hotel

Metis and Cree mother Cindy Gladue is shown in a photo presented as a court exhibit in this undated handout photo. An Ontario trucker is seeking permission to appeal his 12 1/2 year sentence after he was found guilty in the killing of a woman who bled to death in his Edmonton hotel room. A judge sentenced Bradley Barton in July for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Metis and Cree woman who was found in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta