One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings

U.S. Border Patrol agents Katy Siemer, left and David Marcus stand outside the Customs and Border Protection facility in Pembina, N.D., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James McCarten