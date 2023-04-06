No evidence of homicide in case of woman's remains found in Winnipeg landfill: police

Winnipeg police say they have no evidence to suggest the death of an Indigenous woman whose body was found in a landfill Monday was a homicide.
Police chief Danny Smyth says 33-year-old Linda Beardy was seen climbing into a garbage bin alone after exiting a store and was not seen afterward.
Smyth says the bin was picked up by a truck a few hours later, its contents were emptied and taken to a city-run landfill where Beardy's body was found shortly afterward.
Smyth says the autopsy is ongoing, but there are no injuries that would point to a homicide.
Police say nothing unusual happened in the store and they do not know why Beardy went into the bin.
The discovery of her body raised suspicion after the remains of Rebecca Contois were found in the same landfill in June.
Police have said that Contois' killing and the killings of other women believed to have ended up in landfills were not linked to Beardy's death.