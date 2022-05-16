Canada prepared to send ships to Romanian ports to help export Ukraine's wheat — Joly

Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, addresses the media during a statement as part of the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is prepared to send ships to help Ukraine export its wheat to the developing world. (Marcus Brandt/Pool via AP)