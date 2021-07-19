The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 19, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
5:45 p.m.
British Columbia is reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 for the past three days.
The province says there were also two additional deaths during that three-day period between Friday and Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,763 since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, it says almost 80 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 53 per cent have received their second dose.
The province says there are 653 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
---
5:45 p.m.
Alberta is reporting a total of 130 cases of COVID-19 from Friday until Sunday.
That includes 38 new cases Sunday, 43 on Saturday and 49 on Friday.
There are 100 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.
A total of 2,316 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.
---
5:15 p.m.
Alberta Health says it has now administered five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the province.
Officials say in a news release that 5,056,062 doses have been delivered through Alberta Health Services, pharmacies and clinics.
Nearly 75 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 59.7 per cent are fully immunized.
---
3:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 today and no additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say a total of 1,350,671 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.
Seventy-four per cent of people 12 and older have received at least one dose and 59 per cent are fully vaccinated.
There are 55 people in hospital with the disease, including nine patients in intensive care.
---
2 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The province's five-day test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent.
Manitoba moved into the second phase of its reopening plan over the weekend, under which restrictions on businesses and group sizes are relaxed.
There are 117 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 and 27 are in intensive care.
---
12 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the number of active reported cases in the province is eight and no one is hospitalized with the disease.
Officials say about 58.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 80.4 per cent have received at least one dose.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting one death attributed to the novel coronavirus and 239 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report, 61 of which are from the past 24 hours.
Health officials say that since their last report on Friday, hospitalizations dropped by six, to 78, and 23 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province says 53,370 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday.
Quebec's public health institute says 83 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up are vaccinated with at least one dose while about 55 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.