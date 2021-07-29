N.S. politicians critiqued for vague response to threat of rising seas

John Atkinson, an area farmer and land owner, stands on a dike along the LaPlanche River near Amherst, N.S. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. As Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign has unfolded amid deadly heat waves in Western Canada and catastrophic flooding in Europe, the topic of preparing the province for its own potential weather disasters has been submerged by other issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan