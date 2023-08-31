Fire activity expected to kick up in N.W.T., Mounties warn against re-entering

Fire activity along a key Northwest Territories highway is expected to kick up in the coming days, while Mounties say they'll stop a potentially large group from trying to re-enter when an evacuation order is still in effect. Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, make their way along highway 3, at the edge of a burned forest, on their way into Ft. Providence, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden