Quebec City mosque that was targeted by gunman wants firearms-control bill adopted

Boufeldja Benabdallah, president of Quebec's Islamic Cultural Centre (CCIQ) listens to Quebec City mayor speaking at a community dinner marking the commemoration of the mosque shooting in Quebec City, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. A spokesman for the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot to death in 2017 is calling on Ottawa to pass a gun control bill that is currently being studied in Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot