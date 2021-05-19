Talks between Enbridge, Michigan to continue over Line 5 standoff, mediator says

Fesh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. The mediator in the dispute between Enbridge Inc. and the state of Michigan over the controversial Line 5 pipeline says the two sides plan to keep talking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dale G Young/Detroit News