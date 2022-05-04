Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NPD pitches

A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the government should launch pharmacare with free access to birth control, including the morning after pill. Reproductive health has been in the spotlight since a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed federal abortion rights could be rescinded in that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli