Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson, left, speaks as hiwus (Chief) Warren Paull, of the Sechelt (shishalh) First Nation, listens during a news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Scores of First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck