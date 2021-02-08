Quebec man facing weapons charges after RCMP find weapons, homemade bombs

A box of homemade pipe bombs seized by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are shown in this recent handout photo. A Quebec man is facing weapons charges after RCMP officers found about ten homemade bombs as well as firearms, ammunition and weapons at his home. RCMP say in a news release that 47-year-old Karl Maheux of Ancienne-Lorette was arrested Friday and is facing charges of possession of prohibited devices without a licence and careless storage of a restricted weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP