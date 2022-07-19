Trudeau tour begins and wildfires continue to burn: In The News for July 19, 2022

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Tuesday, July 19, 2022 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on the West Coast as part of a summer tour across Canada.
Yesterday, he got a first-hand look at how heat and wildfires in British Columbia last year combined with mild temperatures in the earlier months of 2022 have left fruit growers with a lighter than normal crop.
During a stop at Lutz Orchards in Summerland, B.C., the P.M. picked cherries and spoke with owner Derek Lutz. When asked by Trudeau how the weather had affected his orchard's yield, Lutz noted the crop is about 30 to 40 per cent lower than what it is in a normal year
Still, Lutz said he appreciated Trudeau's visit because it highlighted family-owned farms.
---
Also this ...
Canada's western provinces are dealing with a number of wildfires caused by warmer and drier weather.
The B.C. Wildfire Service is keeping an eye on the Nohomin Creek Fire, which measures more than 20 square kilometres and is burning just west of the Village of Lytton. The service still lists the fire as "out of control." Lytton was razed in a similar blaze last year and many residents evacuated in 2021, still have yet to return home.
The Manitoba Wildfire Service says heat and hot weather have caused 45 blazes in the province with the largest being east of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.
It says about 230 square kilometres have been burned, and the nearby community of Pukatawagan has been evacuated.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
A pair of former White House aides are expected to testify at the U-S House committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol buildings.
The latest prime-time hearing Thursday is set to hear from Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide.
The two witnesses, who resigned immediately after the attack, will add to the committee's narrative in its eighth, and possibly final, hearing this summer.
What former U-S President Donald Trump did, or did not do, during several hours that day as his supporters beat police officers and broke into the Capitol, is the committee's next focal point.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
Russia's president kicks off a visit to Iran today.
Vladimir Putin's tour is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding military campaign in Ukraine.
In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbouring country in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with the presidents of Iran and Turkey. The trio will talk about some of the most pressing issues facing the region.
These include the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.
---
On this day in 1843 ...
Loose, knee-length women's trousers were introduced by their American creator, Amelia Jenks Bloomer. They became known as -- you guessed it -- bloomers.
---
In entertainment ...
Federal prosecutors in the U.S. say they have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after the group was arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said it was not probable a conviction could be obtained and sustained given that the nine arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave the building. Among the group was comedian and writer Robert Smigel, the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
Capitol Police officials said Monday they respect the decision made by the U.S. attorney's office.
The incident followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
---
Did you see this?
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Ottawa is providing $870 million to support recovery efforts after destructive flooding in British Columbia last fall.
Bill Blair says the money is the first payment as part of a commitment the federal government made in the immediate aftermath of the severe weather, with more to come. He says the money is being distributed through the disaster financial assistance program.
British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says getting access to the money can take time, so this advanced payment is important. The province has asked for about $5 billion from the program.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022