COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily

Maggie Quart Robitaille, front right, who recently died of COVID-19, is pictured with her husband, Pierre Robitaille, front left, and her sister, Percylla Battista, along with her brother-in-law, Mario Battista, in this undated handout image provided by Percylla Battista. Percylla Battista said she last spoke to her sister a week before she tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Percylla Battista **MANDATORY CREDIT**