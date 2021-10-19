Trudeau, Blanchet talk vaccination, provincial health summit ahead of Nov. 22 return

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet gestures as he speaks to caucus in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A month before returning to the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet agree on one at least one thing: those present will need to be fully vaccinated.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld