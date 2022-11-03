New Inuit Research Network aims to support self-determination in research

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes opening remarks at a meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 21, 2022. The federal government and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, an organization representing Inuit in Canada, have announced $6.4 million in funding to establish an Inuit Research Network. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld