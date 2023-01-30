Tamil groups ask Ottawa to bring Sri Lanka officials to International Criminal Court

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and former Defense Secretary and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa wave to supporters during a party convention held to announce the presidential candidacy in Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 11, 2019. Tamil diaspora groups are praising Ottawa's sanctions on Sri Lanka officials, including the brothers, while asking Canada to bring that country to international tribunals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eranga Jayawardena