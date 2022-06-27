Trudeau at the G7 and BC under another heatwave: In The News for June 27, 2022

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Monday, June 27, 2022 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Schloss Elmau, Germany, this morning for the latest summit of the G-7 countries -- which today will hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The wartime leader is expected to discuss the threat to global stability posed by Russia’s invasion of his country. That conflict has been a running theme through Trudeau's meetings with world leaders in Schloss Elmau, Germany, as well as last week at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda. Trudeau spoke to Zelenskyy on the first day of the summit to inquire about what he needs from the leaders.
The heads of the world's most developed economies will dedicate their first session of the day to discussing the war and listening to Zelenskyy's pleas for more aid.
While G-7 leaders have been united in their condemnation of Russia, they are also expected to meet with Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, who has been invited to the summit but who also tightened economic and diplomatic ties with Russia in recent months. Trudeau will meet with Modi one-on-one in a private meeting as well.
---
Also this ...
A year after the heat dome event that killed billions of plants and animals in British Columbia, scientists say ecosystems are recovering, but could be transformed forever if such events become more frequent.
Cold-water marine species could be replaced by warm-water organisms, triggering cascading effects through the environment, said Christopher Harley, a zoology professor at the University of British Columbia.
"If we had another heat wave this summer, it would be a problem," he said.
Meantime, the first hot weather stretch of the summer in British Columbia has already resulted in Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for large sections of the province.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to roll back Roe v Wade -- the longstanding right to an abortion law -- is continuing to cause aftershocks.
Police in Colorado are investigating a weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy centre in north-central Colorado as a possible arson. Police in the community of Longmont say they responded to a fire early Saturday morning.
The Life Choices building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage. The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray-painted with the words, "if abortions aren't safe neither are you."
The centre's website says it offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
Istanbul's LGBTQ Pride organizers say more than 360 people were detained by police Sunday following a ban on all Pride events.
A leading LGBTQ rights association said all the detained were being freed Monday after giving their police statement and undergoing health checks. Some were released overnight.
Turkish authorities allowed Pride marches to take place for more than a decade starting in 2003, but ever since a last-minute ban in 2015 the march has been forbidden.
Top Turkish officials have called LGBTQ people "perverts" who aim to hurt traditional family values.
---
On this day in 1950 ...
The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.
---
In entertainment ...
Sean “Diddy” Combs spoke about his own dream -- echoing Reverend Martin Luther King Junior -- while accepting the highest honour at the BET Awards.
The music mogul said his “new dream” involves Black people being free and unified after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Combs' honour comes on the night when a few other big stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.
---
In sports ...
After years of playoff disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy -- as the playoffs MVP-winner -- after leading Colorado in scoring with 29 points in 20 games.
Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL's first three-peat champion since the early 1980s. Lightning winger Corey Perry became the first player since 1970 to lose in the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022