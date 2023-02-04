Ottawa expands price caps to Russian petroleum products to reduce revenues

VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel