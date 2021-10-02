Military's grievance system plagued by backlog, needs urgent reform: retired judge

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Government lawyers told a Federal Court judge that she should not reinstate Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin as the head of Canada’s vaccine rollout campaign because if he wasn’t happy with the decision, he could have filed a grievance with his commander.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang