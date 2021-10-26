Nunavut elects 11 new legislature members in territorial election

An advance polling station for Nunavut's territorial election is seen in Iqaluit, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Nunavut residents have elected 11 new members to the territory's legislative assembly, but voter turnout was low. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

 GAC

IQALUIT, Nunavut - Nunavut residents elected 11 new members to the 22-person legislative assembly in Monday's territorial vote.

Six incumbents lost their seats — including community and government services minister Jeannie Ehaloak, who lost by nine votes in Cambridge Bay.

Elections Nunavut says the results are tentative and a judge is to do an official recount in Cambridge Bay and one other constituency.

It says voter turnout was 49.9 per cent — down from 63 per cent in 2017.

Six women were voted in, tying the 2017 record for the most women elected in Nunavut.

Members of the legislature in the consensus-style government are to choose a premier and cabinet on Nov. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.