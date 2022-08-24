40 residents of Vancouver street camp accept accommodation: BC Housing

A man using a rolling walker walks on the street past tents setup on the sidewalk at a sprawling homeless encampment on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on August 16, 2022. BC Housing says 40 people who were living in a Downtown Eastside street encampment being cleared by city workers have accepted offers of accommodation. The agency's vice-president of operations Dale McCann was speaking at a City Hall press conference today where Mayor Kennedy Stewart reported “good progress” clearing the street in accordance with a safety order by the city’s fire chief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck