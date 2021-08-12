Airlines support vaccine passports, Meng hearing continues : In The News for Aug. 12

Mike McNaney speaks during a news conference held by the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, a coalition of airports, airlines, hotels, boards of trade and chambers of commerce, to urge the federal government to implement a re-opening plan for travel and tourism, at the Ottawa Airport in Ottawa, on Monday, June 14, 2021. McNaney, president and CEO of the National Airlines Council of Canada, said a standardized digital certification of vaccine status is critical to restart the country's travel and tourism sectors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang