Hundreds allowed to return home as wildfire crews make progress in B.C.

An evacuation order covering hundreds of properties south of Kamloops, B.C., has been scaled back to an alert as crews make good progress containing a wildfire about 10 kilometres south of the city. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is allowing residents of 327 properties to return home, although they must be ready to leave on short notice. The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*