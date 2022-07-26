TORONTO - The winning numbers in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $30 million: 03, 08, 09, 15, 21, 27 & 31.
Bonus: 33
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
