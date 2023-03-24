Airbnb to pull illegal listings in Quebec days after fatal Montreal fire

MONTREAL - Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings in Quebec that don't have a permit from the provincial government.
The San Francisco-based company made the announcement today, eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
Four bodies have so far been pulled from the rubble and three people remain missing.
The company says in a letter to Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx that it will remove listings across the province that don't have a permit.
Airbnb says that in the coming days it will require new listing to include the permit number issued by the province.
Two representatives of the company met Thursday in Quebec City with Proulx, who has said she was determined to tighten the rules surrounding rentals and make shared-accommodation platforms more accountable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.