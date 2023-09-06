In the news today: Trudeau at ASEAN summit, evacuation order lifting in Yellowknife

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Indo-Pacific countries see a partner in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up five meetings with Indo-Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.
Trudeau met with the leaders of Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea, Philippines and Australia.
During these talks, the leaders expressed a desire to partner up with Canada through trade, immigration, and to utilize its know-how when dealing with their transition to green energy.
Evacuation order set to lift in Yellowknife
Thousands of vehicles are expected to travel to Yellowknife in the coming days as a three-week evacuation order is set to lift at noon today.
Territorial officials have said the migration home will go forward unless there are significant changes to fire and highway conditions.
More than 20,000 people were forced to flee by road and air when the order came into force on Aug. 16 due to an encroaching wildfire.
Here's what else we're watching ...
More police to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' trial
A court in Ottawa is expected to hear from additional members of city's police service today on the second day of the trial of two key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers.
The 16-day hearing began Tuesday with a Crown prosecutor presenting the case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are jointly charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police.
Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe told the court in his opening statement that the pair's political views against COVID-19 health orders are not on trial, but rather the means by which they tried to bring those orders to an end.
BoC to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
Canada's inflation rate ticked up to 3.3 per cent in July year-over-year, but economists say cracks emerging in the economy will likely sway the central bank against further rate hikes.
Statistics Canada reported last week real gross domestic product contracted in the second quarter.
B.C. residents, media to tour wildfire devastation
Some residents of one of the regions most devastated by wildfires in British Columbia will be touring the burned-out site today.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says in a statement that "some areas of the community have changed dramatically" after the Bush Creek East wildfire swept through, destroying or damaging as many as 200 homes.
It says the district is conducting the tour to give a clear picture of the damage and hazards in that area to help residents prepare for their return.
More students rely on parents for school: poll
Inflation is driving more post-secondary students to stay home with their parents as they complete post-secondary school than a decade ago, a poll by RBC shows.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos online between June 29 and July 12, shows almost half of the respondents, or 47 per cent, say they will be living with their parents this school year, compared with 36 per cent in 2013.
The RBC post-secondary students and financial readiness poll, which surveyed 1,000 people aged between 18 and 29, says more students are relying on their parents for financial support — about 43 per cent, as opposed to 29 per cent 10 years ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.