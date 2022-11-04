'Political hot potato': residents of Hay River, N.W.T. urge dredging in key waterway

The tug MT Kakisa is shown on Great Slave Lake near the Marine Transportation Services shipyard in Hay River, N.W.T., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Residents, fishers and politicians in Hay River, N.W.T. have intensified long-standing calls to dredge the river's channels leading into Great Slave Lake saying if it’s not completed, it could have wide-reaching impacts on the fishing industry, marine transport and flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake