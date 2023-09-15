No winning ticket sold for Friday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Sep 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $10 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 19 will be an estimated $15 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Gambling Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAir Canada confirms it's leaving PentictonMyriad options for getting around rock slideNaramata grow-op cleared for concrete, but OCP still on holdShocking display of racism in SummerlandSummerland-Peachland travel has always been challengingLetters to the Editor (5): Tuesday, September 12, 2023MP Cannings won't run againLetters to the Editor (4): Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023REVIEW: Kids (still) wanna rock!Highway closure drags into 2nd week Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Surging Elks rally with late Ford touchdown to tip Roughriders 36-27 North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers and a warship on a visit to Russia's Far East Sports scoreboard for Friday, September 15, 2023 Vladimir Guerrero Jr's three-run homer leads Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Red Sox shíshálh Nation applying for water reservoir funding No winning ticket sold for Friday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot