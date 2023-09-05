Some evacuation orders to lift in B.C., but wildfire disruptions drag on

Smoke from wildfires can be seen in a mountain range from the passenger window aboard a charter flight between Penticton and Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Residents of British Columbia's Shuswap region must wait another day for evacuation orders to lift in wildfire-ravaged areas of the community, complicating the return to school for north Shuswap students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito