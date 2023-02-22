Ottawa revives Law Commission of Canada, announces hires for key roles

OTTAWA - The federal government is reviving an independent commission to offer advice to cabinet on reforming Canadian laws, and has announced its picks for key roles.
McGill University law professor Shauna Van Praagh will begin a five-year term as president of the Law Commission of Canada in June, and two other commissioners have been appointed to four-year terms.
The Liberals' 2021 federal budget said the government would spend $18 million over five years and $4 million in ongoing annual funding on a renewed Law Commission of Canada.
The government says the commission will support efforts to create an inclusive and accessible justice system that protects marginalized and vulnerable communities.
Its last iteration was shuttered by Stephen Harper’s Conservative government in 2006.
Previous versions of the commission had recommended changes to Canadian law including creating a unified family court, updating the Bank Act and removing restrictions on same-sex marriage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.