No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $30 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on July 29 will be an estimated $40 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVIDEO: Helicopters knock down Pine Hills firePenticton pharmacist suspended 1 year in latest run-in with regulatorHotel closed following firePENSAR saves injured climberVoyeur stepdad’s lawyer argues for house arrestMayor has ‘no axe to grind’ with EbyTrudeau makes true whistle-stop in SummerlandDeveloper’s dock plan sunk – againAccess concerns haunt Fairview Road townhouse projectLetters to the Editor: Saturday, July 23, 2022 Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Springer hits grand slam as Blue Jays beat Cardinals 10-3 No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:16 a.m. EDT Tuesday's sports scores for July 26, 2022 Shelter in place issued for Cadotte Lake area on Woodland Cree First Nation Strong quake kills 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines