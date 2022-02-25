Some Canadians stay on in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a deactivated Russian military multiple rocket launcher on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A spokesman for Global Affairs Canada said about 800 Canadians are currently living in Ukraine according to a registration service for Canadians abroad, but there might be more Canadians in the country as the registration in the service is voluntary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vadim Ghirda