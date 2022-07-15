No winning ticket sold for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Jul 15, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TORONTO - There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $15 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on July 19 will be an estimated $20 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Lottery Winning Lotto Toronto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMom sentenced to probation for scaring kid's bullies with truckPolice respond to Facebook groupBobbitt says he’s ‘not ready yet’ to leave prisonPolice vehicle sends 2 men to hospital3 beavers culled from Skaha Park pondJudge goes light on homeless fentanyl dealerPIB warning public to stay off the KVR TrailGranfondo tweaks course, name ahead of event’s returnLawyer trying to bury Keremeos attacker's psych reportHousing development heats up in Summerland Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News No winning ticket sold for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead Unbeaten Blue Bombers survive scare to beat Stampeders 26-19 6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup