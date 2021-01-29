No winning ticket for Friday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Jan 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 2 will be approximately $25 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Draw Max Jackpot Ticket Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEDITORIAL: Penticton is big enough to have on-call vet servicePenticton woman, age 109 recalls Spanish Flu outbreakParkway guardianRDOS breaking own tax rules, anonymous group claimsLetters to the Editor: Tuesday, January 26, 20211 arrest in Penticton school flashings caseCannings acclaimed as party nomineeEDITORIAL: Westervelt family deserves closureVirus cases shrinking in Penticton, KelownaOkanagan hotels hammered by pandemic Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jul 23 97 South Song Sessions Fri, Jul 23, 2021 Jul 24 97 South Song Sessions Sat, Jul 24, 2021 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats Vaccine rollout faces challenges in France's poorest region NBCUniversal vows auditions for actors with disabilities UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage 12 dead in Russia truck-bus accident